Jaguars Make Too Much Sense in a Tee Higgins Trade
The Cincinnati Bengals have slapped a franchise tag on Tee Higgins, but that does not necessarily mean that the star wide receiver is guaranteed to play for the Bengals in 2025.
Cincinnati could still trade Higgins, and there are some who believe that the Bengals will end up doing just that, especially considering that they have yet to extend Ja'Marr Chase.
If Cincinnati does begin fielding trade offers for Higgins, the Jacksonville Jaguars would represent an absolutely perfect landing spot.
Why? Well, first of all, the Jaguars would be able to reunite Trevor Lawrence with his Clemson teammate. Lawrence and Higgins won a national championship together in January 2019, as the two formed one of the most dynamic tandems in the country.
Lawrence is definitely in need of some more weapons in the aerial attack, and Higgins already has a chemistry with the quarterback form their college days.
Plus, we really don't know if Higgins has what it takes to be a No. 1 receiver, mainly because he has mostly served as a No. 2 to Chase throughout his NFL career. Well, Higgins wouldn't have to worry about that in Jacksonville, as Brian Thomas Jr. is the top guy.
The Jaguars are not a team known for making massive splashes, but that could change, especially with a new regime that seems primed to maximize Lawrence's talents. And what better way to cultivate Lawrence than to provide him with top-level playmakers?
Higgins may be costly in any trade, as the Bengals technically don't have to move him. They can let him play out 2025 on a one-year deal, attempting to make one final playoff run with him on the roster before losing him to free agency next March.
But for a Jacksonville squad that is in dire need of some type of boost, it may be worth it for the front office to splurge on Higgins, even if it means parting with substantial draft capital (and the Jaguars probably wouldn't even have to surrender a first-round pick).
Higgins logged back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2021 and 2022 and finished just shy of 1,000 yards in 12 games this past season, so we know he can produce.
Jacksonville should absolutely be getting on the phone with Cincinnati to see if it can pry Higgins away in the coming weeks.
