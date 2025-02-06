Coen Wants a Jaguars Team That is F.A.S.T.
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen as their next head coach, believing he is the right person for the job.
The first-time head coach has worked under some of the most well-respected coaches in the National Football League and will lean on the lessons he has learned from his many years of coaching to help him be successful in Jacksonville.
Coen has arguably one of the most difficult coaching jobs in the NFL, as the Jaguars have plenty of work to do to turn things around. However, after a successful stint as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator, Coen believes he is ready for the task.
Coen noted the mentality he aims to instill with the Jaguars.
He wants the team to play F.A.S.T: fundamentally sound, attacking, situational masters, and tough both physically and mentally.
Coen elaborated on the acronym that arose from his playing days. He plans on implementing it with the Jaguars moving forward, as he and his coaching staff do their best to change the losing culture that has engulfed the Jaguars organization.
"I think over the years, it starts as a player," Coen said. "You start to see as a player, what kind of what is the style of play you kind of want to work with. I was not the best athlete in the world. I was a pro-style quarterback that was able to distribute the ball to some really good players and manage a run game. Manage the defense."
The Jaguars' new head coach explained how the mentality trickled from his days as a player to his transition into the coaching ranks. Coen noted that
"Then you start to get into the ranks, and you start to meet coaches that have a strong impact and influence in your career," Coen said.
"That has been the consistent kind of theme. We want to play this game at the fastest level. We want to make the defense defend every blade of grass, attacking at all times. We have got to be really understanding of situational football, two-minute, four-minute, these are the things we want to make sure we do. The number one thing we have to make sure we are is resilient. That is physically and mentally tough."
