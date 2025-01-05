Could Jaguars Let Veteran DT Walk in Free Agency?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have some thinking to do from the front office standpoint this offseason. Whether it be bringing back head coach Doug Pederson or finding a replacement to adding free agents after a disappointing season, there is something for the Jaguars to discuss in regards to the future.
The fate of veteran defensive tackle, Jeremiah Ledbetter hangs in the balance as one of those decisions that have to be made. Ledbetter's contract expires at the end of the season, but does it make sense for Jacksonville to bring back Ledbetter for another season?
Ledbetter can make the case for himself that he deserves a contract renewal, posting his best numbers of his career this season with the Jaguars. Though listed as a second string option behind DaVon Hamilton, Ledbetter can bring some pressure when he is on the field.
On the season, heading into Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts, Ledbetter has played in 14 games this season and has racked up 34 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, has sacked a quarterback twice, and has nine stuffs.
From a tackle standpoint, Ledbetter can say that the 2024-25 has been his best, as in previous years with other teams, Ledbetter has never reached the 30+ tackle mark. Orginally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round, Ledbetter has made the most of the opportunities that he has been presented with.
Ledbetter's best game this season came against the Green bay Packers, in which the Jaguars lost a close one, 30-27. In the game, Ledbetter collected six tackles, four of which were solo and a 0.5 sack. Averaging 2.5 tackles per game, Ledbetter stepped it up against Green Bay.
Nearing the end of his second season with the Jaguars, and his age 30 season, Ledbetter may be nearing the end of his playing days. Given he has stepped up this season, Ledbetter may not be in the plans for Jacksonville on defense, regardless of his best season.
There are plenty of options for Jacksonville to choose from to build their defensive line in free agency, and while Ledbetter could get an offer from the Jaguars, he may find his talents elsewhere.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.