Will Lions' Ben Johnson Pick the Jaguars or Bears?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears are going to be competing for big stakes in the coming weeks, even with both teams' seasons ending on Sunday.
This time, their battle is going to take place off the field and instead in meeting rooms with owners, agents and more.
This time, it will be a battle for Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who figures to be the top name on the coaching market this offseason.
As the days continue to tick on the 2024 season, it has become increasingly clear that the two jobs Johnson would seriously consider this offseason are in Chicago and, if the vacancy is created, Jacksonville.
Unlike most of the other openings or expected openings (New Orleans, New York), the Jaguars and Bears already have franchise quarterbacks in place. Each franchise has a roster ready to make a push for a winning season.
And to this point, there appears to be no clear signal on which way Johnson may lean. Some insiders, such as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, seem to think Johnson has serious interest in the Bears job.
"The job that comes up more than any other is within the division. It is in with the Chicago Bears. I am told that Ben Johnson is intrigued by that job, and when it comes his time to interview... He is going to listen," Pelissero said earlier this week.
"You got a lot to like in Chicago with Caleb Williams, the raw talent there. They got a ton of cap space. They got extra draft picks. Big market. They're hoping to break ground on a new stadium in 2025. It's not to say that's the only job that Ben Johnson would consider. But right now, Peter, if you're asking me where does Ben Johnson end up if he takes a job right now, I would say your best bet is Chicago."
With that in mind, there is also a sector of the national media that seems to think the Jaguars could be in front of the Bears -- a sector that includes Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
"Jason, I think the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the Johnson team," Breer said in his latest mailbag. "If they are, I think that Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark would be a name to watch. But that’s an educated guess at this point. And, no, Khan can’t just run it back."
We will know over the next few weeks whether Johnson will pick the Bears, the Jaguars, or neither. We will know even sooner if the Jaguars are actually available to him to begin with.
But no matter what, it looks like the Jaguars have a heated competition on their hands moving forward.
