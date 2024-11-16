2 Major Jaguars Trade Candidates For NFL Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just 2-8 heading into Week 11, indicating that their roster is in need of a rather significant overhaul during the offseason.
The Jaguars actually do have legitimate talent on both sides of the football, so it's not like all is lost, but clearly, some changes need to be made.
Jacksonville opted to stand pat at the trade deadline, which was a bit weird given that the team was already out of contention by then, but perhaps the Jaguars are punting to the offseason.
Nevertheless, here are a couple of major Jacksonville trade candidates for the spring.
Christian Kirk, WR
Had Christian Kirk not suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in Week 8, he may very well have been dealt before the Nov. 5 deadline.
Nevertheless, Kirk has remained on the Jaguars' roster, and he should absolutely represent a potential trade piece for the squad heading into the offseason.
Kirk is currently in his third year with Jacksonville and has one 1,000-yard campaign under his belt, having done so in 2022 when he racked up 1,108 yards on 84 receptions.
The 27-year-old is not necessarily a true No. 1 receiver, as evidenced by the fact that he has posted just one 1,000-yard season throughout his seven-year NFL career.
However, Kirk is undoubtedly a fine player who would be a terrific addition to any contender (or emerging contender) in need of wide receiver help.
The Texas A&M product has just one year remaining on his deal, and with Brian Thomas Jr. beginning to establish himself as the Jaguars' top receiver and with Gabe Davis also aboard, Jacksonville may be better served trading Kirk in order to recoup some value for him.
Travis Etienne Jr., RB
Perhaps one of the most pleasant surprises for the Jaguars this season has been the play of second-year running back Tank Bigsby.
On the flip side, star halfback Travis Etienne Jr. has been one of Jacksonville's most prominent disappointments.
Etienne has totaled only 298 yards and a couple of touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry this season, rather pedestrian numbers for a guy who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns to begin his career in 2022 and 2023 (he missed all of 2021 with a Lisfranc injury).
There was even some speculation that the Jaguars could trade Etienne back at the deadline, but obviously, they chose to hold on to him.
Etienne is still just 25 years old (he turns 26 in January), so he absolutely has value. Like Kirk, he is under contract through the end of 2025, and due to the blossoming of Bigsby, Jacksonville may choose not to keep him beyond his current deal.
If that ends up being the case, the Jaguars should attempt to move him this coming offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE