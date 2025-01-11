Should the Jaguars Worry About Trevor Lawrence's Injuries?
Up until this season, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback had only missed one game in his career. However, this season, Lawrence missed nearly half the season with multiple injuries.
Lawrence's sack percentage, or, the percentage of pass attempts that he is sacked was the higher this season than any other season in his career.
Before missing the backend of this season, Lawrence was on pace to finish the season near his career high in sacks. Still, Lawrence's recent health issues do not concern the veteran quarterback.
“It doesn't necessarily worry me," Lawrence said. "I think it's something that can be scary, I guess, seeing it after the fact and not really knowing what was going on. In that moment, I didn't know that was happening, I was out, so I didn't know. So, it's kind of weird. It's just weird seeing it after the fact, but I don't know if ‘worried’ is the right word moving forward.
"I think it's something that you definitely are aware of, and just you don't want to get a lot of concussions, obviously. That’s an easy answer there. I don't want to have more of them, you want to limit them, but I think right now it's not something I'm overly concerned about. I just want to be able to protect myself and obviously, don't want to continue that trend because that can definitely affect how long you play if you keep getting those. I want to stay healthy. I want to avoid those shots to the head when I possibly can.”
Lawrence's injury history prior to this season gives the veteran quarterback legitimate reason to believe his injury luck this season was nothing more than a fluke. He does not mind those who believe he is injury prone.
“No, it doesn't bother me," Lawrence said. "I just want to stay healthy. What bothers me is not being out there. I'm not really worried about any labels or tags or anything, I just want to be out there because I feel like—I know I can impact the game and help us win games when I'm out there, and when I'm not, it's tough.
"It's tough even just being in here and getting treatment, guys going out to practice and you're just sitting there. It's weird. It's not fun just sitting on the sideline and not being able to have an impact. I want to be healthy, I want to be out there, but not necessarily worried about what people think it.”
