Could Mike Vrabel Play a Role in Ben Johnson Joining the Jaguars?
When it comes to the Ben Johnson sweepstakes over the next month, there are two teams who jump off as obvious fits for the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator: the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears.
While the Jaguars have yet to fire head coach Doug Pederson, his team is 3-11 entering Week 16 and his seat is as hot as ever. The Bears, meanwhile, have had a head coach opening for the last several weeks.
And while these won't be the only options for a top head coach candidate like Johnson, they certainly appear to be the frontrunners due to the fact that each already has a quarterback in place for the long-term future.
This means that if some other candidate pops up on the Bears' radar, the Jaguars could be the only option Johnson would consider before heading back to the Lions for another season. And there seems to be some momentum to the idea that former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel could be that candidate.
Speaking on ESPN Chicago on Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared his opinion that Vrabel could be the Bears' preferred option. He did not say it was a sourced insutation, but there is enough evidence for him to think Vrabel could be at play.
"I think Vrabel would be at the top of the Bears list. And I think that. I am not saying -- I am not reporting that, I don't want to see that all over Twitter. But I think just putting pieces together that Vrabel would be at the top of the Bears' list," Breer said. "Vrabel was together with Ryan Poles in Kansas City all those years ago. But I think Vrabel would require setting things up a certain way."
It has been a widely-held opinion among insiders that the Bears will be looking for a "leader of men"-style head coach. And if there is merit to that, then few options make as much sense as Vrabel.
"Mike is a midwest guy and he has a great appreciation for the game. I think the idea of being the head coach of the Bears would appeal to him. You got a quarterback there. To get a guy like that, you would just have to be really flexible in the way you are structured," Breer said.
If Vrabel does end up being in the mix in Chicago, the Jaguars could be the top spot for the top candidate of the entire offseason in Johnson -- which makes this one scenario Jaguars fans should root for.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.