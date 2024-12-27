Could Pete Carroll Be An Appealing Option For Jaguars?
With a 4-17 record over the last 21 games, it sure seems like the Jacksonville Jaguars are slipping further and further in each week of the Doug Pederson era.
Pederson gave the franchise a shot in the arm in 2022, replacing Urban Meyer and helping the Jaguars at least get to respectable status with an AFC South title and a playoff win.
But two years later, and the Jaguars are as low as they were when Pederson took over. And with two games left in the season, it is fair to wonder if we are eight quarters away from the Jaguars looking for a new head coach.
No names have yet been officially linked to the Jaguars, largely because Jaguars owner Shad Khan has not made it clear that there actually will be a search for a new coach. And when looking at the names thrown out in hypotheticals, such as Ben Johnson or Liam Coen, there is a clear pattern: young offensive minds.
But what if the Jaguars went with the opposite approach? Instead of looking to an up-and-coming play-caller who could provide a schematic advantage for Trevor Lawrence off the field, what if the Jaguars looked at an experienced defensive mind who is best known as a cultivator of culture and a CEO-management style?
The reason for the question, of course, is the recent news that former Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll is back on the coaching market.
"In recent weeks, Carroll has begun discussing a return in the NFL and now is interested in doing it. He has not yet spoken with any teams yet, per sources, but he would welcome that chance," Schefter wrote, noting that Carroll has interest in the open Chicago Bears job.
If Carroll is truly interested in returning to the sidelines, then there would be a long list of reasons why he could be an appealing option for the Jaguars -- even if it meant just taking an interview to pick his brain.
What the Jaguars lack most is not a talented roster, a quarterback, or a strong coaching staff. Yes the Jaguars have holes on the depth chart; yes, Lawrence has struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons; and yes, Pederson is on the hot seat.
But what the Jaguars lack most is deeper than that: a winning culture. The Jaguars have technically had a winning season in two of Pederson's three seasons, but the 9-8 record from 2023 will always be tainted by the late-season collapse. And it is that collapse that has spilled over into 2024, with a true rot taking over a franchise that is 2-9 in one-score games in 2024.
Carroll's biggest selling point is his ability to energize a franchise and change their culture. And it is for that reason alone that the Jaguars would be wise to at the very least talk to Carroll and get his perspective on why the Jaguars have not solved their biggest problem during the entirety of the Khan regime.
Carroll as a candidate would consist of many of the same red flags that Bill Belichick brought, including his age and overall long-term viability. But Carroll could offer the Jaguars a chance to heal at their very core, which could potentially create an impact that lasts far beyond any coaching tenure.
