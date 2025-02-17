Could Top Free Agent WR Chris Godwin Reunite With Jaguars HC Liam Coen?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years. Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
The Jaguars are going with the youth movement not only with their players but also with their coaching staff. The Jaguars have seen other teams go this route and be successful and now they are going to try to follow the blueprint and turn things around next season.
The next step for Coen and this young coaching staff after the Jaguars hire a general manager this off season will be free agency. It starts in March and that is where we find out what teams are serious about being contenders next season.
One player that the Jaguars can go after is Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. Godwin has been one of the best weapons in the NFL during his career. Signing Godwin will also reunite him with his offensive coordinator from Tampa Bay. Coen would love to bring Godwin over from the Bucs and have another weapon on the offensive side of the ball.
"Wide receiver Chris Godwin signs with the Jaguars," predicted ESPN's Eric Moody. "The breakout of wide receiver Jalen McMillan and tight end Cade Otton makes Godwin expendable if the Buccaneers want to improve other areas of the team, especially given his injury history. I could see Godwin joining his former offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, and playing alongside Brian Thomas Jr."
Godwin going to the Jaguars makes a lot of sense. Godwin is still a top weapon in the NFL today. We will have a similar role on the Jaguars offense. He will be a 1B to outstanding rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
It also gives quarterback Trevor Lawrence a deep threat to help stretch the field. Godwin is a guy who can win you 50-50 balls, which is one thing the offense is missing in Jacksonville. Coen could make this move work and it is a move that would take the Jaguars offense to another level.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.