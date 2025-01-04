Ex-Jaguar Makes Massive Ben Johnson Claim
With the Jacksonville Jaguars just days away from finally revealing the fate of head coach Doug Pederson, the smoke around Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is heating up in a big way.
The latest person to make a connection between the Jaguars and the star of the 2025 coaching carousel? Former Jaguars offensive lineman Greg Huntington, who appeared in six games for the Jaguars in their first two seasons in 1995 and 1996 and was among the first players ever signed in franchise history.
Speaking on 1010XL this week, Huntington made a massive claim in regards to Johnson's desire to have the Jaguars job.
His source? None other than Jaguars legend and current Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell.
"The connection that I do have with Mark Brunell, and we stay in contact, we text and I would call. And after Detroit destroyed the Jaguars, I texted Mark. I said, move heaven and earth to convince Ben Johnson to take this job if it becomes available," Huntington said.
"Talked on the phone together, and he said, Look, Ben Johnson wants that job. He likes the idea of Trevor Lawrence. And of course, if Ben were to come, Mark's going to follow. They're very close."
It is far from a surprise to see word of Johnson wanting the Jaguars job considering the appeal of Trevor Lawrence, the state of the roster, the weakness of the AFC South, the emergence of Brian Thomas Jr., state of the art facilitates and a soon-to-be upgraded stadium, and one of the wealthiest and most patient owners in sports in Shad Khan.
Huntington noting his source is none other than Brunell, the greatest quarterback in franchise history, is the largest part of the report. Brunell has coached with Johnson in Detroit since 2021 and has likely grown close with the Lions' play-caller. If Johnson were to come to Jacksonville, would the Jaguars legend join him?
His former teammate seems to think so.
"He would be the quarterbacks coach here in Jacksonville for Trevor Lawrence. Of course, you don't know what to believe these days when you see stuff, you know, on your phone, or something about, oh, it's already a done deal," Huntington said.
"What I do know from Mark Brunell, who obviously is 100% reliable source, is that Ben Johnson wants this job if it becomes available."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.