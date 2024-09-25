Former All-Pro Calls Out Jaguars with Eye-Opening Statement
One of the best defenders in Jacksonville Jaguars history knows what he is seeing from this year's version of his favorite squad.
After Jaguars owner Shad Khan said ahead of the season that this year's iteration of the Jaguars is the most talented team the franchise has had, expectations were raised for the franchise. And after an 0-3 start, it is clear those expectations aren't being met.
Following the Jaguars' 47-10 trouncing by the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco noted the Tom Coughlin teams of the 1990s would beat the 2024 Jaguars by 20.
Former Jaguars All-Pro linebacker Kevin Hardy saw Prisco's point and gave a rebuttal; the Coughlin teams would win by more than 20. They would win by 30.
Jacksonville's all-time leader in playoff tackles, Hardy is fifth in team history in tackles with 789.
Hardy also recorded more than 30 tackles for loss, 28.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and five interceptions, making him one of the most productive and versatile defenders in team history.
In short, Hardy is one of the best players to ever don the Jaguars logo. If he is openly saying this Jaguars team isn't up to snuff, then there is likely something to it.
Hardy is far from alone in his summary of the current Jaguars team, too. The Jaguars have openly criticized themselves for their performance in 2024, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence going as far as to say "we suck right now" after a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson had similar thoughts after the Bills loss.
'You hate to say it, but this is the reality of it. This is who we are right now, and we're not a very good football team. We got to get it fixed. Got to come up with some answers and got to do it in a hurry," Pederson said in Buffalo on Monday night.
The Jaguars past is saying it. The coach leading the Jaguars in the present is saying it. And the quarterback who is their future is saying it -- the Jaguars are a bad football team right now.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE