Former NFL QB Proposes Wild Trevor Lawrence Trade for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars just paid quarterback Trevor Lawrence $275 million, so it seems unlikely that they will be going in a different direction under center.
Actually, the mere thought of it is absolutely absurd.
But apparently, not to former NFL signal-caller Dan Orlovsky.
During a recent episode of ESPN First Take, Orlovsky proposed that the Jaguars should trade Lawrence to the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 overall pick.
"If I were the Titans, I would call the Jacksonville Jaguars and try to trade for Trevor Lawrence. And if I was Trevor Lawrence, I would want the absolute heck out of Jacksonville," Orlovsky said.
Stephen A. Smith then asked the question we were all thinking: why on earth would the Jaguars trade Lawrence within the division?
Orlovsky went on to say that Lawrence should want out of Jacksonville.
First of all, Lawrence has shown absolutely zero indication that he is unhappy in Duval. Yes, the Jaguars went 4-13 this past season, and yes, they collapsed in 2023, but again, he just signed a massive extension with the club last summer.
Second, even in a world where Lawrence would want to leave Jacksonville, a franchise that Orlovsky dubbed a "mess," why would he then want to take his talents to a Titans organization that is in just as bad of shape as the Jaguars, and probably worse?
Finally, as Smith noted, there is less than a one percent chance that Jacksonville would actually send Lawrence to Tennessee, where the Jaguars would see him twice a year.
Jacksonville would surely much rather take the chance that Lawrence rediscovers his 2022 mojo and fulfills the promise that came with him when the Jaguars took him with the first overall pick four years ago than trading him to an AFC South division rival.
Lawrence definitely struggled in 2024, throwing for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions while injuries limited him to just 10 games. He wasn't great in 2023, either.
But Jacksonville seems committed to building a future with the 25-year-old, and at least as of right now, Lawrence seems to be all in with the Jaguars.
The chances of a Lawrence trade are slim to none, and the chances of a Lawrence-to-Tennessee trade are even lower than that.
