Has Jaguars' Jones Found Chemistry with Receivers?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on their division foe in the Tennessee Titans in Week 17, which could greatly impact their draft position for 2025. Though no football team goes out to purposely lose, the Jaguars have been through a lot this season on their path to three wins.
After losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to a season ending injury, Mac Jones stepped up into the position. Jones being thrusted into a starting role did not help the jaguars success much, but he was able to land them a victory over the Titans two weeks ago.
As the season has rolled on, Jones has had more time to find good chemistry with is wide receivers and tight end. Luckily for him, wide reciever Brian Thomas Jr has been spectacular this season, regardless of who his quarterback is. Jones knows that Thomas' efforts this season have not gone unnoticed.
"Just having played with some good receivers, I think he's {Thomas Jr} is one of the best one's i've played with," Jones said. "Every situation is different. But yeah, I mean, a lot of our plays definitely start with B.T. and it's because he's earned that respect. ”
Thomas Jr, under Jones at quarterback, has 493 receiving yards in six games, averagely getting 6.3 receptions per the six-game stretch. Thomas Jr has been the backbone for the Jaguars this season, giving the Jacksonville faithful a player to look forward to as he continues to develop in the league.
Even tight end Brenton Strange got praise from the veteran quarterback. After Evan Engram went down to injury, Strange has slid into the tight end role nicely, posing as a strong figure barreling in on opponents. Jones knows his role on this Jaguars team, and is happy to see the growth from the youngsters.
" I think there are definitely a few young, bright spots on this team. That's always exciting as a fourth-year player to see some young guys make really good plays in a game," Jones said. The communication needs to be really good when you've got a group with some new guys on it. I feel like we've improved in that area with Press [Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor] and everybody. I'm looking forward to taking the field with them.”
