How the Jaguars Can Fix Their Rushing Attack
The Jacksonville Jaguars were at the bottom of the league when it came to both sides of the ball. Specifically, they were ranked dead last when it came to time of possession. Improving on their run game could lead to longer drives, which could lead to more points being scored on offense.
The Jaguars didn't have any players rush for more than 1,000 yards, but their most successful player running the ball was Tank Bigsby. In his sophomore year in the NFL, Bigsby had 766 yards and seven touchdowns, but he also had three fumbles.
The Jaguars are used to seeing a lot of success from Travis Etienne Jr. in their run game, but this season, he had a regression and had the worst year of his career thus far. He had 558 yards and two touchdowns, with one fumble. His average yard per carry was 3.7, all career lows for him.
The problem with not having an adequate run game is that it puts so much strain on the passing game that one mistake could put the game out of reach. Too many times would the offense find itself in so many empty possessions that lead nowhere, which leads to additional stress on the defense.
This lack of a run game creates a domino effect that impacts every part of the team, which could help explain why the Jaguars only won four games this season. This, in tandem with the fact they were faced with a lot of injuries early on, led to a losing season.
I think something they can improve on is seeking out free agents who can help them, like offensive line help, or even targetting a receiver. Under new head coach Liam Cohen, this team must go out there and make moves to surround Trevor Lawrence with as much talent as they can.
That begins with protection. This past season was the lowest amount of games played by Lawrence, with ten. By getting him another star receiver alongside Brian Thomas Jr, they could alleviate some pressure off of the run game and allow them to see fewer bodies whenever they do run.
