How Jaguars' QB Jones Has Continued to Grow
The Jacksonville Jaguars have sustained numerous injuries this season to critical players on the roster. The most notable injury was to star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who missed multiple games this season with various injuries.
The injuries to Lawrence forced the Jaguars to turn to backup quarterback Mac Jones, who the Jaguars traded in the offseason for situations just like this. While the Jaguars have still struggled under Jones, their problems are much bigger than him.
Jones stats have been far from glamorous as he has been tasked with leading a shorthanded offense that was likely not built around his skillset. Still, he was able to guide the Jaguars to their third win of the season this past Sunday.
The veteran quarterback came to Jacksonville for a chance to continue developing his quarterback skills, while not having the pressure of being a starting quarterback.
Now thrusted back into a starting position, Jones has battled through an unideal situation to help steady a sinking ship. After Jones helped lead the Jaguars to a win over the Tennessee Titans, veteran tight end Evan Engram explained his feelings on Jones' play.
“I definitely think it’s kind of everybody settling in," Engram said. "Obviously, we’d love to start faster and get the ball rolling faster, but that’s kind of been the story for us on offense during the season.
"We kind of get going later in the game. I think it’s just a credit to him, just continuing to battle, continuing to stay in the game, continuing to overcome adversity. Obviously, overcoming bad plays and then staying composed in the good plays. Mac has done a great job at that these past two weeks for sure.”
The Jaguars have multiple games coming up that they could realistically win. Those games will give Jones a chance to prove he still has the potential to be a starter in the National Football League.
It must be noted Jones does not have much to work with on the offensive side of the ball this season. However, him having success with few tools around him would only further prove that he has what it takes to successful as a starting quarterback in the NFL.
