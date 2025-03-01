How Liam Coen Can Help Elevate Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a new era, as the regime of Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke has been replaced by Liam Coen and James Gladstone.
The Jaguars have plenty of work to do this offseason. It doesn't just stop at hiring a head coach and a general manager. But obviously, having the right men for the job is important.
Coen seems to have been a great for Jacksonville, as the offensive guru seems poised to get the very best out of Trevor Lawrence. That also means squeezing all of the talent out of his wide receivers.
The Jaguars' No. 1 receiver is Brian Thomas Jr., who just enjoyed a fantastic rookie campaign and is looking to build on it in a new offensive scheme in 2025.
Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus seems to believe that Coen is planning some big changes for Thomas based on his comments at the Scouting Combine, where Coen mentioned Thomas' ability to play in the slot.
"Coen has a history of great fantasy performances from the slot," Jahnke wrote. "Chris Godwin finished ninth in fantasy points per game last season, playing out of the slot in Coen’s offense. Similarly, Cooper Kupp led all fantasy wide receivers in fantasy points per game in 2022 when Coen was his offensive coordinator."
At 6-foot-3 and around 210 pounds, Thomas certainly doesn't look like a slot receiver, but he is so versatile that Coen can essentially play him anywhere to keep defenses off balance.
Jahnke notes that Thomas actually did play 30 percent of his snaps in the slot after Jacksonville's bye week this past season, so he does have experience there.
Of course, this is also why it's very important for the Jaguars to go out and add some more weapons to their receiving corps. Unless Jacksonville plans to hold onto Christian Kirk (who has been viewed as a cut candidate), Gabe Davis cannot be the only other significant answer.
The Jaguars could swing a trade somewhere, or perhaps they will focus on targeting a receiver on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. It's a deep class for them, after all.
But it seems that Coen is thrilled to be able to utilize Thomas in a variety of ways, and it should definitely be interesting to see.
