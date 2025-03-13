How Much Cap Space Do Jaguars Have Left After Start of FA?
The Jacksonville Jaguars were busy during the opening stretch of free agency, agreeing to deals with nine new players.
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the following players in the opening days of free agency:
OL Patrick Mekari: Three years, $37.5 million
CB Jourdan Lewis: Three years, $30 million
OL Robert Hainsey: Three years, $21 million
DB Eric Murray: Three years, $19.5 million
WR Dyami Brown: One year, $10 million
OL Chuma Edoga: Two years, $7 million
QB Nick Mullens: Two years, $6.5 million
TE Johnny Mundt: Two years, $5.5 million
TE Hunter Long: Two years, $5 million
So with all of those deals handed out this week, where do the Jaguars now land in cap space?
According to Spotrac, the Jaguars now rank No. 13 in cap space at $40,597,172. The Jaguars entered the week with the seventh-most space in the NFL, so they have not taken a large tumble since signing nine players, which is tied for the most signed in the NFL so far in free agency.
According to Spotrac, the Jaguars rank No. 5 this offseason in total contract value ($142,000,000) and in total guaranteed money ($75,950,000) handed out.
The Jaguars didn't make any singular major signing, with their biggest signing in Mekari ranking No. 26 this offseason in total contract value and No. 23 in total guaranteed money.
In short, the Jaguars still have plenty of flexibility moving forward. Most of the top players in free agency have been signed thus far, but the Jaguars can still comfortably make more additions if they feel the need to.
It remains to be seen how much more active the Jaguars will be in the coming days and weeks, but it at least seems as if they have made their major additions.
"We will have a core foundation and principles of how we want to operate, right? Our modes of operation, the way that our culture is going to be set, the non-negotiables. That's the foundation of what we believe, but like I've said in multiple different conversations, it’s about players not plays," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"We have the core principles and how we want to play our style of play, but ultimately it's our job to pivot and be able to adapt to players, especially when it comes to the Draft, because you want to be able to fill your holes, but also take the best players available, and it's our job to be able to adapt to some of those players.”
