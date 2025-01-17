Who Is the Jaguars' 'Secret Superstar'?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering an offseason of change after firing former head coach Doug Pederson shortly after the regular season ended. Much of the blame for the previous two seasons fell on Pederson's shoulders, but the Jaguars undoubtedly needed more production from many of their players.
However, linebacker Devin Lloyd was not one of those players, as he led the team in tackles this season. Lloyd also played the third-most snaps of any player on the Jaguars' defense this season, proving to be one of the team's most dependable players.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently listed one "secret superstar" from each team in the league. He selected Lloyd for the Jaguars. Locker explained what makes a player eligible for the designation.
"Like virtually every sport, the NFL is perennially driven by the best players and top talents," Locker said. "But what makes football so much fun is the unheralded stars who fly under the radar despite stepping up. Although there isn’t a signature PFF metric for “underratedness,” these 32 players would qualify based on how good their seasons were relative to wider discussion."
Locker believes Lloyd more than proved his value this season after a productive season during a down season for the team overall. Lloyd registered stats that rival some of the league's best linebackers this season.
Locker notes that Locker has the potential to take the next step and potentially become one of the best linebackers in the league.
"After a sensational career at Utah that helped him get drafted in the first round, Lloyd has become a solid NFL player, even if not an outright star," Locker said. "On a Jaguars defense that was one of the worst in the NFL, he did his part with a 76.7 PFF overall grade, including an 84.2 run-defense mark and a microscopic 4.5% missed tackle rate. Over the past two years, Lloyd ranks seventh among linebackers in wins above replacement, ahead of notable names like Roquan Smith and Lavonte David."
The Jaguars have plenty of offseason decisions to make on and off the field. However, Lloyd has proven to be a valuable asset for Jacksonville moving forward.
