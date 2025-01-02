If Jon Gruden Makes a Return to the NFL, Should the Jaguars Have Interest?
There is no shortage of names that could be on the head coach market in the coming weeks.
From Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, to former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, to Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen and several others, this year's coaching cycle could be one of the most interesting in years.
For a Jacksonville Jaguars team that seems on the verge of potentially moving on from head coach Doug Pederson after the 2024 season, the candidate pool seems deep. But could there be a wild card name added to the list?
According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is a name to watch as team's look for new leaders this winter.
"Keep an eye on Jon Gruden. We have not seen on a formal basis in the NFL since back in 2021 when he re-signed after offensive emails were leaked to the media that he had sent while working as an analyst at ESPN. However, he has remained engaged," Pelissero said.
"We saw him on the sideline with the Bucs owners earlier this fall. We saw him working with the Saints back in training camp last year. My understanding is if he had wanted the Saints offensive coordinator job last year, he could have had it. He ultimately decided he was not going to do that. But I can tell you though, Peter, it's not to say for sure, that Jon Gruden will be back. But there are multiple teams that have been doing extensive homework on Jon Gruden, the situation, him as a coach, him as a person. I would not be surprised at all if in the coming weeks, you see Jon Gruden's name popping up in interviews for a head coaching job."
That of course begs the question ... should the Jaguars have any interest in a returning Gruden?
Gruden is known as one of the best offensive minds in football, and he has proven once before that he can take a team to the promise land.
Gruden would also likely help get the best out of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, something that Pederson has failed to do over the last two seasons for a variety of reasons.
Gruden's time in Vegas was an epic failure for a number of reasons, but it largely boiled down to his faults as a team-builder. If Gruden was hired alongside a general manager who could supervise the draft and free agency with limited influence from Gruden, a team could produce wins quickly.
But Gruden, for all of his talent, is also a lightning rod of controversy after the circumstances of his exit. He is a radioactive candidate in some ways; so much so that it is the only reason Gruden is not with a team right now.
The Jaguars could certainly talk to Gruden and pick his brain on where the franchise has gone wrong and where they have to go moving forward, but he is one candidate the Jaguars are better off straying away from.
