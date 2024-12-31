Insider Offers Interesting Scenario on Potential Jaguars Target Ben Johnson
The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting closer and closer to finding their path moving forward. Could that path include Detroit Lions star offensive coordinator Ben Johnson?
The fate of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has yet to be formally determined, but it certainly appears the writing may be on the wall for Pederson after a woefully disappointing season. And if the Jaguars do in fact move on from Pederson, it is clear that Johnson could be a top target.
With that said, the Jaguars wouldn't be the only team going after Johnson. He is expected to be the hottest name on the market this offseason, and at least one other job will likely have him in their crosshairs in the Chicago Bears.
With that said, at least one insider believes the Jaguars have a chance to be Johnson's preference over the Bears. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer spoke last week about the dynamics between the two jobs, and noted the Jaguars could be the team that keeps Johnson out of Chicago.
"And that'll bring us to the candidate that's been, I think, debated the most when it comes to the Bears opening. That is Ben Johnson. I think a year ago, the Bears would have been at the top of Ben Johnson's list best based on where they were, based on the fact that they had the number one overall pick. I don't know that's the case anymore," Breer said.
"I think his approach is be going to be a little bit different this time around. Maybe Jacksonville, a team like that, would be a better fit for him. But I do think that he'll take an interview. I do think he will take the interview with the Bears. I think he's going to be more selective this time around. He's not going to just interview with everybody. It won't be a world tour the way it was the last couple of years for him."
The Jaguars have plenty to offer to a coach like Johnson, ranging from their new facilities, an abundance of draft capital, stars at the wide receiver and edge rusher positions, and a clear franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. A patient and hands off owner like Shad Khan probably doesn't hurt, either.
