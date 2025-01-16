Insider Indicates Who May Be Favorites For Jaguars HC Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars have cast a wide net to find their next head coach, but could there be some favorites who are starting to emerge?
There have been a flurry of reports and predictions in recent days on which ways the Jaguars and owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke could be leaning. And another one was released on Wednesday evening, with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer pointing to two coaches who he thinks could be at the top of the list.
"I see that as fluid. I think Shad Khan will hire a coach, and then map things out from there. If it’s Ben Johnson, I would guess that Trent Baalke is gone. If it’s Robert Saleh, maybe Baalke winds up staying," Breer wrote in his mailbag.
"And, I’d probably call those two favorites. I know the Jacksonville Jaguars like both. (There could be other candidates they feel as strongly about.)"
This isn't the first report to indicate Saleh has a chance at landing the Jaguars' job, and it makes sense for a few reasons. Saleh has been in the Jaguars' building before during the Khan era when he was linebackers coach from 2014-2016, and he was also in San Francisco with assistant general manager Ethan Waugh.
Saleh is one of just three coaches on the Jaguars' list of candidates who has been an NFL head coach before. While his tenure with the New York Jets ended with his firing after Week 5, the Jets' season became completely derailed without him at the helm and their defense fell apart in every single significant and meaningful metric.
Saleh had an in-person interview with the Jaguars on Tuesday, becoming their first such interview during this process since he is no longer under contract with a team.
As for Johnson, he has been widely viewed upon as the jewel of the 2025 coaching cycle since he turned down an interview with the Washington Commanders last season. Johnson is sought after due to his brilliance as an offensive play-caller and schemer.
Johnson has led one of the NFL's best offenses for each of the past three seasons, and he could ultimately be exactly what the Jaguars need to finally break through on offense.
