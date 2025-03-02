Insider Predicts Bad News for Jaguars Rival Colts' Franchise QB
The Jacksonville Jaguars were once considered a team that would run the AFC South for years to come. In 2022, they made the playoffs, and the AFC South looked there for the taking. That was until their rivals got a hold of seemingly franchise quarterbacks, and now the division didn't look so much like a cakewalk.
The Houston Texans drafted CJ Stroud, and he went on to have a ridiculous rookie season. Ever since 2022, the Texans have won the division in back-to-back years. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, Stroud looks as if he'll be their franchise quarterback for many years.
The Tennessee Titans saw a shimmer of hope with Will Levis and believed they had found their answer at quarterback. This year, they found out that he isn't that. He'll most likely still be on their roster, but they'll look in another direction.
The Indianapolis Colts are an interesting case, as they, too, believed they found their franchise guy in Anthony Richardson. However, an insider believes that he won't even be their starting quarterback next year.
With so much turnaround at one of the most important positions in the sport, the Jaguars now have the most tenured starting quarterback in their division. Trevor Lawrence has played the most in the NFL amongst his divisional-rival peers, and that continuity gives them a leg up on the competition.
The Titans will presumably draft a quarterback with the first overall pick. Nobody knows who the Colts will bring in to have a quarterback battle against Richardson or if they even move off of him completely.
New head coach Liam Cohen is partially responsible for turning Baker Mayfield's career around, and he could do the same with Lawrence. Lawrence hasn't had much continuity when it comes to coaching staff. Hopefully, this is the fresh start this team needs.
They could easily win the division next year, with potentially two rookie quarterbacks just beginning their careers in the AFC South. Their biggest competition is the Texans, but Stroud had a regression from his first year, and they have to hope his play continues to decline.
