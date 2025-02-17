Is Trevor Lawrence a Top-15 QB Entering 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter the 2025 season with the goal of not repeating 2024. Losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence was not on the agenda for the campaign but it quickly became a reality. Now with 2024's season in the past and 2025's season in the distance, what quarterbacks sit atop of the rankings?
Now it would be utterly impossible to put Lawrence in the Top 10 discussion given his lack of production in 2024, even when he was healthy and on the field. However, an argument can be made the Lawrence is closer to the Top 10 than other quarterbacks, even with the down season.
In his career, Lawrence has thrown 13,815 passing yards, which gives him an average of 3,453 passing yards in a season. He has also gotten Jacksonville back to the playoffs in 2022, as the franchise was just one win away from going to the Super Bowl.
Lawrence also has a career passer rating of 85, meaning that when Lawrence does decide to throw the ball he does so with more accuracy than some would suggest. Even in the ten games played last season, Lawrence had the highest QBR in his career at 59.5, which ranked him 16th among qualified quarterbacks last season.
Going into his age 25-25 campaign, the future is still bright, and now with a repaired shoulder, the sky can only be the limit for Jacksonville's franchise quarterback.
Over the years, Lawrence has moved up and down on the quarterback rankings according to NFL.com. In 2021, he was ranked 32nd, in 2022 he was ranked sixth, in 2023 he was ranked 15, and most recently, he was ranked 26th for the down season he had.
Lawrence has clearly shown glimpses of greatness with the Jaguars as the rankings have shown, but if Lawrence can play a full season, he could easily renter to conversation as a Top 15 quarterback in the game. He is only one year removed from making that Top 15 list, respectively.
With Brian Thomas Jr emerging as a player to watch for the Jaguars in 2025, a full season of that duo could be enough to get Jacksonville back to the promise land: the playoffs.
