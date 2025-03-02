Jaguars Can Target Wide Receiver in Second Round of 2025 NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years.
Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
Now that the Jaguars have everything set with their head coach and general manager, the team will now turn to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars will have top picks in all of the rounds of the draft. We know that the Jaguars will not be taking a quarterback in the early rounds.
But the Jaguars should consider taking another weapon on offense in the second round. The Jaguars can take a receiver in the 2nd round of the draft.
One receiver the team should keep their eyes on is Texas receiver Matthew Golden. Golden is a speedy receiver who is explosive downfield.
He will be a great pairing with Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas is coming off a great rookie season. By selecting Golden, the Jaguars can have a great young duo that can be the best in years to come. It gives quarterback Trevor Lawrence another weapon as well.
Golden had a great combine and is now projected to move up on the draft board. But with a lot of things looking for quarterbacks it is possible that he falls in the second round, and the Jaguars can steal him with their second-round pick.
"Golden works all three levels of the field with similar consistency and productivity. His route-running needs refinement, but he does a decent job of altering tempo and separating at break points," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"Golden has the ability to play all three receiver spots. He also has the agility and body control to turn near-misses into highlight catches."
"Focus drops still pepper his play, but he’s a willing participant in traffic and took command of contested catches with better physicality and catch strength in 2024. Golden’s starting-level traits and big leap forward as a go-to playmaker have him primed to become a productive catch-maker with the potential to develop into a WR1 in the future."
Now the new Jaguars staff have to come together and put a good draft class together this year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.