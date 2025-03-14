Jaguars' James Gladstone Makes Vital Revelation About Draft, Free Agency
After adding nine free agents to the roster this week, it certainly appears the Jacksonville Jaguars are mostly done in free agency.
The big reason why? Because the Jaguars believe in their draft process and their stockpile of picks.
“Yeah, we’ve got 10 picks in this year's draft. We're going to have to have some spots that are actually open for them to insert," Gladstone said on Thursday.
"So, if you add a veteran at this point, could be just standing in the way. We're going to allow these rookies to get a chance to get out on the field and help us this coming fall.”
This is a big revelation from Gladstone for a number of reasons. It doesn't eliminate the idea of the Jaguars continuing to bolster their roster ahead of the draft, but it appears the Jaguars feel like the bulk of their big moves are finished.
"I think it’s pretty simple. What we were seeking during pro-free agency was to raise the floor of this football team, and every player that we pursued and that we’ve now acquired is meeting that standard," Gladstone said.
"By being nothing more than who they are and who we know them to be, both on and off the field, they’re going to do exactly what we would hope they’d do and that’s level up this ecosystem.”
For the Jaguars, this could be particularly interesting when it comes to the No. 5 pick. The Jaguars made three additions along the offensive line, two at tight end, two in the secondary, and one at wide receiver. While none of these rooms should be considered complete, it is notable where the Jaguars have not added veterans to this point.
The first two positions that come to mind are defensive tackle and the edge rusher position. The Jaguars have some talented players at defensive tackle in Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith, and Jordan Jefferson, but not adding a single defensive lineman in free agency yet suggests the Jaguars plan to devote draft resources to the group.
When it comes to the No. 5 pick, that could mean none other than Michigan's Mason Graham. As for the edge position, the Jaguars still need to add a No. 3 and No. 4 edge. Could they address it as early as at No. 5 or with their second-round selection? It certainly feels like it is now on the table.
