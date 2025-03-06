Jaguars Land Rising WR in Recent Mock Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years.
Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
Now that the Jaguars have everything set with their head coach and general manager, the team will now turn to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars will have top picks in all of the rounds of the draft. We know that the Jaguars will not be taking a quarterback in the early rounds.
The Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen should want to take offensive talent in the early rounds of the draft in April. Coen is an offensive mind that knows how to develop talent on the offensive side of the ball. In his first draft class, we should lean on what he knows most.
The Jaguars are set to take a much-needed wide receiver with one of their third round pick in one latest mock draft.
College Sports Network has the Jaguars taking TCU wide receiver Jack Bech.
"Jack Bech is a physical wide receiver who has imposing strength and excellent body control," said Owain Jones of College Sports Network. "At 6’2” and 215 pounds, the TCU Horned Frogs’ wideout has the versatility to align outside or in the slot where his smooth movement and clean hands can make plays in short and intermediate areas."
"However, Bech doesn’t possess the top-tier athleticism that others in this class do, which may cause him to drop down the board. But his relentless motor, intelligence, and character are never in question."
Bech has a great college career and he and quarterback Trevor Lawrence can benefit from each other. Lawrence will have another weapon that can stretch the field on his team. Bech will also have a good quarterback throwing him the ball.
Pairing Bech with receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will give opposing defenses problems. The Jaguars will have a high-power offense, and now Coen will be the coach to get them going in the right direction. The Jaguars have a lot of work still to do, but the draft is going to help them a lot.
