Latest SI Mock Draft: Jaguars Make Amazing Pick With Elite Talent
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years.
Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
The Jaguars are going with the youth movement not only with their players but also with their coaching staff.
The Jaguars have seen other teams go this route and be successful and now they are going to try to follow the blueprint and turn things around next season.
Now that the Jaguars have everything set with their head coach and general manager, the team will now turn to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars have the fifth overall pick, and they have plenty of options on what they can do with that pick.
The Jaguars are one of the few teams that need a quarterback at the top of the draft. They will not be selecting a quarterback but they can still find excellent talent in the first round. Another thing that they can do is turn down the board and add more picks.
In the Latest Sports Illustrated 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Jaguars will be selecting defensive end Abdul Carter out of Penn State.
Carter is the best defensive player coming out of his class. Many have said he is the best talent overall and can come into the league and dominate right away. Do not be surprised if Carter goes higher than five.
The Jaguars will be getting a great player at number five. It will help their pass rush and he will be a nightmare for the rest of the AFC South that will have to see him twice a year.
The Jaguars hired an offensive mind in new coach Liam Coen, and their first pick under his new regime is the best player in the draft. The Eagles demonstrated that you can’t have enough pass rushers, and the Jags are now among the elite with this pick. —John Shipley
The Jaguars have had recent success picking at the top of the draft and come April they will do the same and improve the team overall. Carter is a slam dunk pick for the Jaguars in the first round.
