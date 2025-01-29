Jaguars Could be Sleeper Destination for Tee Higgins
The Jacksonville Jaguars are actually one of the most interesting teams in the NFL heading into the offseason.
The Jaguars went 4-13 this past season, but their roster indicates that they may not be as bad as their record indicates.
Jacksonville actually has a fair amount of intriguing pieces on both sides of the ball, enough to believe that the Jaguars could be potential playoff contenders in 2025 with the right moves in the coming months.
One thing Jacksonville really needs is more weapons for Trevor Lawrence, particularly if the team decides to part ways with Christian Kirk.
The Jaguars don't have an overwhelming amount of cap room going into free agency, but they do have enough to potentially swing a big move.
Like signing Tee Higgins.
Higgins is slated to become the best wide receiver on the open market, and Jacksonville has not even been mentioned as a potential landing spot for him.
My question is, why?
The Jaguars are not nearly as far off as one may think, and it's not like they have a poor quarterback situation. Higgins would probably be open to playing with Lawrence, and a potential duo of Higgins and Brian Thomas Jr. would be lethal.
And again, Jacksonville has enough money available to make Higgins a big offer.
Sure, the Jaguars have not historically been a marquee destination for the top free agents, but if Higgins is going to weigh all of the variables, Jacksonville actually makes sense.
The 26-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals in which he caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. On a per-game basis, it was probably the best year of Higgins' career.
Now, the question is whether or not Higgins would leave the Bengals and not be a No. 1 receiver. He wouldn't be the No. 1 with the Jaguars, as Thomas has almost certainly locked up that spot. How much does Higgins value being a top wide out elsewhere?
He hasn't been that guy in Cincinnati, as Ja'Marr Chase has been the No. 1, and Higgins has been fine with it. But it's entirely possible that Higgins would be less amenable to taking on a No. 2 role in a different uniform.
Regardless, Jacksonville should absolutely pursue Higgins in March. The fit makes sense.
