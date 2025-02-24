Jaguars Should Poach Rising Star Defender from AFC South Rival
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their work cut out for them this offseason, as they will have to figure out a way to plug a whole bunch of holes up and down the roster.
The Jaguars have a nice chunk of cap room to make some things happen, but players have to actually want to join Jacksonville, too.
It may be difficult to attract the very top free agents, but there are still some very viable, exciting options who won't command top dollar.
While the Jaguars have made it pretty clear that offense is their top priority right now (and deservedly so considering they need to get Trevor Lawrence some help), they definitely need to address a defense that ranked 31st in the NFL this past year.
You wouldn't think a team that boasted Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker would need help with its pass rush, but Jacksonville actually totaled just 34 sacks in 2024, which ranked toward the bottom of the league.
Hines-Allen and Walker need some help, and the Jaguars may be able to find it by stealing a rising young star from a division rival: Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo.
Odeyingbo's stats from 2024 don't jump off the page. He registered 31 tackles, three sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. But don't let his traditional numbers trick you into thinking he wasn't a destructive force.
The 25-year-old racked up 17 quarterback hits this past season and finished with a solid 66.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. And he is also two years removed from rattling off 38 tackles, eight sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 17 more quarterback hits.
Odeyingbo may not be a Pro Bowler, but he is incredibly talent and could form quite the fearsome pass-rushing trio with Hines-Allen and Walker.
It's clear that the Jaguars need some pass-rushing depth, as Arik Armstead did not provide them with that during his disappointing debut campaign with the club.
Odeyingbo likely won't be too expensive, and poaching him from the Colts would make his addition that much more satisfying for Jacksonville.
