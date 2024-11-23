Jaguars are Shockingly Bad in Critical Area
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just 2-9 this season, so they have a plethora of issues up and down the roster that need to be repaired.
You don't have to look too far past the Jaguars' record to understand that they are bad. However, there is one specific area in which Jacksonville has been shockingly inept: defending the play action.
Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team has noted that the Jaguars are allowing 112.4 points per game off of play action this season. Not only is that the worst mark in the NFL, but it makes them only the second team to allow over 100 yards per game on play action over the last five years.
"At their best, the Jacksonville linebackers can be aggressive downhill players and that can and has been exposed when opposing offenses use play-action against them," Pizzuta wrote. "The Jaguars are 32nd in EPA per play and 31st in success rate against play-action this season while no team has seen more play-action passes run against them."
So, just how has Jacksonville gotten this bad defensively?
Considering the Jaguars actually have some talented players on the defensive side of the ball, it's somewhat of a mystery.
Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker comprise one of the best pass-rushing duos in football, Arik Armstead is a big name in the trenches and Tyson Campbell is an impressive young cornerback.
Yet, Jacksonville just surrendered 645 yards of total offense to the Detroit Lions and ranks last in the NFL in yardage allowed and 30th in scoring defense.
Perhaps it's coaching. Maybe it's the scheme. There is also the possibility that the Jaguars' current group of defenders just don't mix well.
Whatever the case may be, it's something that Jacksonville needs to address, and it probably can't be fully rectified in one offseason.
Amazingly enough, the Jaguars are two years removed from winning the AFC South, and they were 8-3 at one point last season before losing five of their last six games.
Going back to 2023, Jacksonville has gone just 3-14 over its last 17 contests. The Jaguars are on track to land the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
