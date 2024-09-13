Jaguars' Best Position Group Goes Beyond Star Power
Jacksonville Jaguars linebackers Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd are among the best in the league that their position. Those two are part of the key reasons I named the unit the team's best when I graded the roster. I gave it an A+.
I wrote:
All one needs to understand is that Oluokun and Lloyd might just be the best linebacker duo in the NFL. Oluokun is uber-athletic and instinctual and when he gets his hands on you, you aren't going anywhere but down. Lloyd is a Top 20 middle linebacker in his own right.
When Chad Muma is your third-best linebacker, you are doing something right.
Then, before the game against the Miami Dolphins, I named the linebackers to be the biggest X-factor and a key to victory for the Dolphins.
One of the keys to victory for the Jaguars is getting the Dolphins to third down and forcing Tua Tagovailoa to make mistakes. A stout, versatile second-level could be the difference for the Jaguars.
Of course, the Jaguars did not win. They lost 20-17. But the second level came to play. It helped hold the Dolphins to just 81 yards rushing (a team with one of the best running back tandems in the league, mind you). It showed what a good linebacker corps can unlock in the modern NFL.
It was incredibly noticeable. The Jaguars, led by their linebackers, came out swarming to the ball on Sunday. Physical, punishing defense. That first half was exactly what the Jaguars want to see from their defense.
And it wasn't just the stars that showed out. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen told reporters on he thought the group as a whole did a "really good job."
"I thought the communication was really good. [Inside linebackers coach Matt House] did a good job in terms of what their offense did and gave them some good tips," Nielsen said. "Foye, Devin, flew around, physical tackles. But then there wasn't a drop-off when the next guy came in. You saw that it was really good. We played down there. Those guys came in, flew around, Chad [Muma], you saw Ventrell [Miller] in the box. They did a good job, they've earned some reps and so we'll continue that throughout the season."
The linebackers will continue to be difference-makers this season.
