Jaguars' Budding Star Thomas Jr. Anchoring Banged-Up WR Unit
The Jacksonville Jaguars have numerous holes they need to fill during this offseason in the NFL Draft free agency. However, the wide receiver position looks to be one Jacksonville has figured out as the Jaguars continue to display the talent on their roster.
The Jaguars are 2-10 this season after falling to the Houston Texans in a close battle and after losing starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The veteran quarterback was carted off the field on Sunday after a late hit knocked him unconscious and out of the game.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson credited quarterback Mac Jones for stepping in unexpectedly and for having a productive game.
“Mac played well. Got us back in the game, did some really nice things,” Pederson said. “Stood in the pocket, played tough, scrambles. Just what you ask as the backup quarterback to do: just run the offense. He did a nice job. Did a nice job there. I’m sure he’d love to have that throw to BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] back. He just overthrew that one. He had another touchdown I think to Parker, he kind of threw that high, so I think he’d love to have those back.
Jones completed 22 of his 34 passing attempts for 235 yards and threw two touchdowns. Pederson noted how special of a talent Thomas is and how much of an asset to this season has been a little bit behind time-wise.
“Then BT, again, going into the football game, you make a conscious effort to try to get him targets and get the ball in his hands because he can be explosive," Pederson said. "We were able to do that really with him and Parker. BT’s hard on himself. He’s going to remember the one he dropped, too. But I think about the ones we missed. You think about the couple of deep throws that we had opportunities to, again, execute and have some explosives there. But I thought BT played really well. Him and Parker both played really."
The Jaguars will soon have the chance to expand their roster more. They hope to find additional playmakers like Thomas.
