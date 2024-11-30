REPORT: Do the Jaguars Have One of the Worst OLs in the NFL?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have talent at a few positions on both sides of the ball. However, the Jaguars' roster needs help overall, especially along the offensive line, which recently lost one of its best players.
The Jaguars traded offensive lineman Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings, as he was set to become a free agent this offseason, and the Jaguars were unlikely to pay him what he would have wanted. Jacksonville made the right decision by getting something in return for a valuable player instead of letting him leave for nothing.
Still, even before trading Robinson, the Jaguars' offensive line was arguably one of the worst in the league. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence started the season on pace to finish near his career high in sacks taken.
Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Focus noted that trading Robinson proves the Jaguars have already begun taking a deep look at their roster. He also noted that additional changes will likely come this offseason via the NFL Draft and free agency.
"Changes appear to be coming for the 2-9 Jaguars, and the club’s next decision-makers will have to rethink the offensive line," Robinson said. "Walker Little and Brandon Scherff are pending free agents, while Ezra Cleveland and Mitch Morse will be 2025 cut candidates.
"Jacksonville made a significant move by sending left tackle Cam Robinson — another 2025 free agent — to the [Minnesota] Vikings before the 2024 NFL trade deadline. The Jaguars had already benched Robinson for Little, so acquiring a future fifth-round pick for him was a win."
The Jaguars are unquestionably nearing a crossroads as an organization. As they head toward another top pick in the NFL Draft, they must find a way to remove themselves from the list of bad organizations around the NFL.
For that to happen, the Jaguars must prioritize their offensive line this offseason. Doing so will only help protect the significant amount of money the Jaguars have tied to quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While the Jaguars need help at other places on offense, such as their skill players, it does not matter which players the Raiders have at skill positions if Lawrence is on the ground.
