Jaguars Coaching Search: Who Makes Sense to Replace Doug Pederson?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for a new head coach.
After weeks and even months of silence, the Jaguars officially fired head coach Doug Pederson at the end of a disappointing 2024 season. Now, they have to find his replacement.
So, which coaches make sense to become the next leader of the franchise? we break down some names who make sense below.
Best Bets
Ben Johnson: This one is obvious. There has been a ton of smoke around the Jaguars and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in recent weeks and there isn't a coach who makes more sense for the Jaguars. Johnson could be exactly what Trevor Lawrence needs, while the Jaguars offer plenty of traits as a franchise that could appeal to Johnson. He is the top target.
Liam Coen: It remains to be seen what the Jaguars' backup option would be to Ben Johnson, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen could be the top name to watch. He has been one of the top play-callers in football this season and has done even more with Tampa Bay's offense than Dave Canales did, and Canales got his head coach job last season. Coen could do wonders for Lawrence.
Mike Vrabel: There is a belief that former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel could be "intrigued" by the Jaguars opening. The Jaguars and Khan have seen him dominate the franchise in the past, and Vrabel knows how to instill toughness and grit -- something the Jaguars have lacked for some time.
Darkhorse Candidates
Anthony Weaver: Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was linked to the Jaguars job by The Athletic during the weekend. He is a well-respected coach in NFL circles, though hiring a first-year coordinator as head coach would be a surprise.
Jon Gruden: The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach is likely to attempt to get back into the NFL during the 2025 coaching cycle. His past makes it hard to consider him an overly serious candidate, but he is a top offensive mind and could be a big boost to Lawrence.
Jesse Minter: The Los Angeles Chargers have had one of the best defenses in football this year thanks to the help of first-year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who the Jaguars actually had interest in last offseason for their coordinator role. It could be a bit early for him to take a head coach job, however.
Joe Brady: Josh Allen just had arguably the best season of his career, largely the result of Joe Brady taking the Bills' offense to new heights. He has had a few years experience as a coordinator now and could be one of the best bets to improve a quarterback.
Aaron Glenn: If the Jaguars want to find the next Dan Campbell, Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could be the top choice. It seems unlikely the Jaguars go with a defensive head coach, but Glenn is certainly deserving of consideration.
Not Happening, But ...
Bill Belichick: Let me preface this by saying I do not believe there is a scenario where the Jaguars hire Bill Belichick, who is now the head coach at UNC. But, there was plenty of smoke between Belichick and the Jaguars before he went to the college ranks and his UNC buyout is a measly $10 million, which is a drop in the bucket to Shad Khan. Then again, Belichick's general manager took some odd shots at the Jaguars last month, so...
Pete Carroll: Shad Khan is going to want a long-term answer, though it is at least worth considering the former Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks head coach. The game has perhaps passed Carroll by a bit, but he is as good of a culture cultivator as there is in the entire NFL.
