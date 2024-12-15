Jaguars' Doug Pederson on Key Injuries This Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars season has not been what everyone in the organization wanted or expected. The Jaguars came into this season with expectation of playing meaningful games in December.
They find themselves heading into Week 15 sitting at 3-10 and last in the AFC South.
The Jaguars have been fighting hard all season and got their third win last week. The season has been filled with injuries all season, especially to key players.
Wide receiver Christan Kirk went down early in the season in Week 8 with a broken collarbone. Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down in Week 9 and then again in Week 13. Lawrence will undergo surgery on his shoulder.
The Jaguars' coaching staff has done their best to try to overcome all the injuries.
“Probably not to the extent that we’ve lost Christian [Kirk], Gabe
[Davis], Trevor [Lawrence]," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "It’s tough. It’s tough. Again, it’s unfortunate.
Can’t make excuses for it, it’s part of the game but it’s a great opportunity for the next guy.”
The Jaguars are one of the few teams in the NFL that has caught the injury bug this season.
“I don’t know. I just know that football is a tough sport. It’s a violent sport and injuries are going to happen. It’s part of the game. The guys play tough and physical, and they play hard. That’s what I ask and that’s what they do. They put their bodies on the line every single week and stuff like this happens. But again, I think the positive to it is guys like Brenton [Strange] Parker Washington obviously, guys like Mac [Jones] get opportunities to really showcase themselves and play well.”
The Jaguars offense could not get in sync all year. And the team as a unit could not figure out how to put a whole football game together from start to finish consistently.
The Jaguars have four games remaining. On Sunday the Jaguars host the New York Jets. Another opportunity for these Jaguars players to make a mark for themselves heading into the offseason.
Even when teams are out of playoff contention, everyone is watching. Coaches and players are playing for more than just pride to end the season.
