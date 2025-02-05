Jaguars EVP Tony Boselli on Having to Prove He Can Do the Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars added former player and Hall of Famer Tony Boselli to the front office. Boselli will now serve as the Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations. A move that was much needed to help bring in a former player who found success during his career and now will look to bring it back to Jacksonville.
Owner Shad Khad started the new era in Jacksonville by hiring the team's new head coach Liam Coen. And now Khan has added Boselli to have that football person he can talk to about making decisions for the team.
Khad is doing everything he can this offseason to give the Jaguars the best chance to be successful next season and beyond. This offseason for the Jaguars has been a busy and exciting one and they are not even half way done. They still have key moves to make later on.
Boselli talked about still having to prove that he can do this job right.
"The way it is going to be structured is that you are going to have me as the Executive Vice President of Football Operations," Boselli told 1010 XL.
"All directly reporting to Shad [Khan]. And together we will all make big football decisions. But at the end of the day, the general manager is responsible for you know the draft, free agency, trades, cuts, all the player stuff. All the scouts are responsible for all that. The head coach is pretty easy, he is the head ball coach. He is going to be coaching the plays and players and staff and everything that is most important actually. The most important thing is what happens on the field"
"But there is going to be one voice and that is the head coach's voice. And really one voice is going to be all our voice because really, we are going to get together on big decisions and how we do things, and we are all going to agree and come to the right answer."
"We are in a production business, we got to go prove it. I mean it is great I am excited for this job and I am glad everyone is excited that I am in this role that is outstanding. Starting today you know that excitement is going to be in the back of my mind. Just like Liam [Coen] he has to go prove that he is going to be a great head coach. I believe he is but it is about production."
"I got to go prove to Shad Khan because he has trusted me with this role and I got to go prove that I can do it. And I got to go prove that I can do my job at the highest level."
