Jaguars Fans Will Love This Wildly Bold Prediction for Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars were not good in 2024, and that's probably an understatement. They went just 4-13 and posted the second-worst defense in the NFL and were also significantly disappointing offensively.
But there may be hope for the Jaguars next season.
With a new head coach in Liam Coen and a rejuvenated Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville may have an opportunity to actually make some noise in 2025, and apparently, Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network is very optimistic about the Jaguars' chances.
In a piece where Soppe lists a bold prediction for each NFL team, he sees Lawrence having the best season of his career and leading Jacksonville to 11+ wins.
"Before his season ended prematurely, Lawrence posted a 64.5 QB+ in 2024, the second straight season of decline for the former top overall pick," Soppe wrote. "However, Brian Thomas Jr. (87-1,282-10) showed signs of stardom and should help reverse that trend sooner rather than later.
Soppe also notes that Lawrence's ability to throw the deep ball is paramount, which could potentially lead to an explosive Jaguars offense.
"Lawrence’s yards per deep pass have increased each season of his career (8.5 as a rookie, followed by 10.9, 11.4, and 13.0 in his 10 games last year), giving this offense the ability to challenge defenses at every level," he wrote.
Of course, Jacksonville needs to put Lawrence in a position to succeed first, which is something it has not done well over the years.
The Jaguars definitely must address their ailing offensive line, and they also really need to add some more weapons for Lawrence, particularly with the futures of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram up in the air.
Don't get it twisted: Jacksonville does have talent. Soppe already mentioned Thomas, but Tank Bigsby is also one of the top up and coming running backs in the NFL, and tight end Brenton Strange could develop into a star.
Plus, defensively, the Jaguars have a pair of stud edge rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and cornerback Tyson Campbell is criminally underrated.
Not only that, but Jacksonville plays in the winnable AFC South, so anything is possible.
But jumping from four wins to 11 or more? That might not happen in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.