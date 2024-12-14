Jaguars' Hated Rival Texans Dealt Another Massive Blow
The Houston Texans were slammed with some brutal news earlier in the season when they discovered that wide receiver Stefon Diggs, their prized offseason acquistion, would miss the remainder of the year due to a torn ACL.
Then, recently, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended for three games as a result of his nasty hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Week 13.
Well, bad news just keeps on coming for the Texans.
Star safety Jalen Pitre suffered a chest injury during Houston's loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 and hasn't taken the field since, and now, his season is officially over.
Ian Rapoport of NFL media has reported that Pitre was placed on the injured reserve list and will undergo surgery to repair the issue.
This is a major hit for a Texans defense that ranks seventh in passing defense this year, thanks much in part to the efforts of Pitre.
In 12 games, Pitre racked up 65 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and eight passes defended. He also logged a 73.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 71.3 grade in coverage.
There is no question that the 25-year-old is one of Houston's best defensive players, and now, the Texans will have to embark on a potential playoff run without him.
It hasn't exactly been an easy year for Houston, which entered the 2024 campaign with massive expectations thanks to a busy offseason.
The Texans not only acquired Diggs via trade, but also signed edge rusher Danielle Hunter and running back Joe Mixon in free agency, bolstering a roster that already looked really good on paper.
Remember: Houston managed to shock the world by capturing the AFC South division title last season, but it has certainly not looked all that impressive this year.
Yes, the Texans are 8-5 and should win their second straight division crown, but with the other three competing teams being below .500, that isn't a major achievement.
The fact that much-ballyhooed quarterback C.J. Stroud appears to be mired in a sophomore slump has not helped Houston's case, either.
The Texans were expected to legitimately challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy, but barring a flipping of the switch in the postseason, it does not look like they are one of the biggest threats to the Chiefs with the playoffs approaching.
