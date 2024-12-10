Jaguars' Hines-Allen Given Top Honor For Week 14
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen has been on fire in recent weeks, and Week 14 was no exception.
Hines-Allen promised to finish the year strong as he marches toward breaking Tony Brackens' franchise sack record, and his efforts in a 10-6 win over the Tennessee Titans helped him get even closer to his goal.
Thanks to recording a strip-sack and a tackle for loss, Hines-Allen earned two different honors from Pro Football Focus. He not only earned a spot on the PFF Team of the Week, but he was named PFF's Defensive Player of the Week as well.
"Hines-Allen generated three pressures from 24 pass-rushing snaps, but on one of those, he sacked Titans quarterback Will Levis and forced a fumble. He finished the game with a 91.4 PFF pass-rushing grade," PFF said.
While Hines-Allen's sack numbers are down from a year ago, he has now recorded 4.5 sacks in the last six games and is just three sacks away from hitting double-digit sacks again. Hines-Allen also now has his fourth-consecutive season with at least 7.0 sacks, tying Yannick Ngakoue for the longest streak of seasons with 7.0 or more sacks in franchise history.
Simply put, Hines-Allen has still been a dominant force for the Jaguars. His terrific outing against the Titans was one of the highlights of his season -- a season that has been another step toward him accomplishing his ultimate goal, which is to be the best defender in the entire franchise history of the Jaguars.
“Yeah, he's affecting the quarterback. You’re seeing a little bit more power out of him. I think that's the difference in the two years you're seeing. A little bit more power," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said last week.
"He's a little bit bigger going through the guy instead of so much around him. Then he's still doing a good job in the pass-rush game and things like that. So, his effects are there. It's just the production and getting them down. He's working on it. It's not anything we're stressing out or anything about it because he is affecting the passer.”
Hines-Allen is now 3.5 sacks away from breaking the franchise record. He will get his next chance to get closer to the mark in Week 15 against the New York Jets.
