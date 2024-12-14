Jaguars-Jets: 5 Players to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the New York Jets on Sunday, a test of two 3-10 teams in the midst of disappointing seasons of the highest magnitude.
While the primary storyline entering Sunday is the impact the game could have on the 2025 NFL Draft order, there is still plenty of pride at stake for each team.
So, which Jaguars will be the top names to watch in Week 15? We break it down below.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Expect to see Brian Thomas Jr. on this list for the next several weeks. The rookie phenom is one of the only skill players the Jaguars still have left from Week 1 after a string of injuries. Thomas is one more good game away from breaking the franchise's top rookie receiving records, and he could make it happen in front of a home crowd this weekend. With so many injuries on offense, expect plenty of targets to go Thomas' way.
Josh Hines-Allen
Another Jaguar who is chasing franchise records is defensive end Josh Hines-Allen. Hines-Allen has seven pressures and two sacks in the last two games and will draw a rookie left tackle for the second week in a row. He played well against J.C. Latham last week and will now draw first-round left tackle Olu Fashanu. Hines-Allen could be in line for another big week, even if Fashanu has impressed in recent weeks.
Walker Little
Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little has certainly earned his new contract in 2024. Little has been one of the offense's most consistent players since entering the starting lineup in Week 8. Now, Little will draw one of the best pass-rushers on the Jaguars' schedule in second-year Jets pass-rusher Will McDonald. How Little performs could impact the Jaguars' entire passing attack.
According to NextGenStats, "Little has allowed a 5.8% pressure rate this season, the 4th-lowest among left tackles (min. 150 pass blocking snaps).
Little is just one of two left tackles to allow 1 or fewer sacks this season (Garett Bolles). Little has yet to allow more than 4 pressure in a game this season at left tackle and has allowed a pressure rate of 10.0% or higher in just 1 game (Week 9)."
Tyson Campbell
The Jets present arguably the best wide receiver duo the Jaguars have seen all season in Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson. To stop them, the Jaguars will need another strong performance out of star cornerback Tyson Campbell. Campbell has had a solid season when healthy and is coming off one of his best games of the season. Now, he gets a potentially season-defining matchup.
Brenton Strange
The news of Evan Engram's season-ending injury means another promotion for second-year tight end Brenton Strange. Strange performed well earlier this season when stepping up in Engram's spot, and he will get another chance on Sunday to be a bigger part of the passing game. Strange has had a solid second season, and he will now have his chance to continue to build upon it.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.