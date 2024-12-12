Jaguars-Jets Will Have Major Implications on 2025 NFL Draft
When it comes to this weekend's matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets, there is a lot at stake.
Entering the week, the Jaguars currently hold the No. 5 pick in the draft and the Jets hold the No. 7 pick. Sharing a 3-10 record, the two teams are nearly in the exact same situation.
When the two teams meet at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, there will be a large domino effect on the order of the 2025 NFL Draft. The winner will almost assuredly take themselves out of the running for the No. 1 pick, while the loser will still be in the Travis Hunter sweepstakes.
A win would move either team to 4-10. With Las Vegas and the New York Giants each sitting at 2-11 and looking as hopeless as any team in the league, it is fair to assume a fourth win would secure a pick outside of the top-3.
With that said, the Jaguars' roster is clearly not thinking about draft positioning when Sunday rolls around. Despite the disastrous season, the Jaguars' locker room proved in Week 14 how determined they are to finish this year out strong.
"You get asked a lot about your team and where we are and our record and this and that. But I mean, you guys see it when you watch the game, our guys, they fight to the end. They don't quit, they battle," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week.
"Yesterday we were able to make the plays right at the end of the game. Defense stepped up huge at the end too really. That fourth-and-two throw, and then the last one at the end of the game on about the eight or nine-yard line there to stop them on fourth-down as well. Those are all plays and things that we keep talking about. Yesterday we were able to finish that and finish the game, and that was really good to see. I think it gave the guys a lot of confidence. It will give them a lot of confidence moving forward. But I've been pleased, obviously, with the effort, with the attitude of the guys and it's been really good.”
