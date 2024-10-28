Jaguars' Loss Highlights Most Glaring Issue
Week after week, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson seems to give the sullen answer. How does the locker room feel about this loss? Pederson has had to do it six times this season.
After the 30-27 heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers, his answer was very telling to what the Jaguars' issue has been. One of them, at least.
"They're devastated. They're heartbroken. They've battled their tails off. They fought until the end quite frankly. That's all I can ask for," Pederson told reporters after the game. "But I also want them to understand too that these games come down to about two plays, three plays. Can't give the ball away like we did late deep in our own end. We didn't tackle very well defensively. There are some things that we need to clean up and continue to clean up if we want to get back on track."
It is the same thing every week. Things to work on, things to clean up. Execution, communication, discipline, and a different approach. But at 2-6, it's all just throwing answers to the wind. It is merely a shrug at this point.
It's more than just ball control, it's coaching. Adjustments haven't been made. Blame seems to be misplaced by everyone involved. The team comes off as uninspired.
Fox Sports' Henry McKenna placed the blame on the Packers' Matt LaFleur beating Pederson. The blame, for McKenna, is squarely on Pederson's shoulders.
"Doug Pederson got out-coached again. He didn't manage the clock well. He didn't want to go for two points on his final touchdown (not that it mattered, admittedly). He didn't have his defense ready to defend the Packers on the final drive," McKenna wrote. "The Jaguars had a golden opportunity to upset Green Bay, which had to overcome an injured starting QB and a backup. But Pederson didn't have command of the game. And to that point, neither did his QB.
"Trevor Lawrence still makes too many boneheaded mistakes. That's on him, of course, but it also trickles back to the head coach who was supposed to elevate Lawrence into elite status. Pederson hasn't been the guy we thought he'd be. Neither has Lawrence. And I can't help but wonder whether this loss might lead to some changes in Jacksonville."
It's a matter of time at this point before changes are made.
