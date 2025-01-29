Why Liam Coen Was Meant for the Jaguars' HC Position
The Jacksonville Jaguars' shortcomings over the previous two seasons caused the organization to fire former head coach Doug Pederson. The Jaguars then found who they felt would be the perfect candidate.
The Jaguars have not won many games over the last five years, making it one of the more difficult coaching positions to enter. Still, the Jaguars have weapons they can build around, which excites new head coach Liam Coen.
“I think the leadership, first and foremost," Coen said. "You look at Josh Hines-Allen, the person, Trevor Lawrence, the person. These guys have done unbelievable things throughout this community already. So we know, and I know, that I'm going to be going to work with unbelievable people, first and foremost. And then you look at 20 draft picks over the next two years. You look at some of the players already currently on the roster that did some great things this year."
The Jaguars entered the offseason needing to improve their coaching staff and roster. Hiring Coen immediately upgrades the coaching staff, and the rest of the offseason will likely center around adding quality talent to their roster.
Jacksonville has one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and many holes on the roster to fill. While they will likely try to find one player who can make the team better, there is a chance they could also consider trading down in the draft to get more draft capital.
Coen went into detail about what the team needs.
"Well, everybody needs a coach," Coen said. "Everybody needs a player. We need each other. And I am so looking forward to doing this collaboratively with them, with this staff. There's so many good pieces. You've got a rookie wide receiver that you can do a ton with. You've got two running backs you can do so many good things with.
"And a defense that, man, they can go; we've just got to put them in better positions to help them be successful, and I think we can do that. Special teams, what a shining spot for you guys this year. We've got to continue to do that and be special on special teams. There's so many good things about this roster. And like we mentioned before, the future, the next few years, that's truly what's exciting as well.”
