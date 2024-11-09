Jaguars Might Regret NFL Trade Deadline Decision
The Jacksonville Jaguars went into the NFL trade deadline with a record of 2-7, so just about everyone should have assumed that they were selling.
It made perfect sense, right?
The Jaguars clearly weren't good enough to contend, as they were struggling on both sides of the ball and were exhibiting no signs of coming out of it.
That's why Jacksonville should have waved the white flag and sold off some pieces on Nov. 5.
Instead, the Jaguars opted to stand pat, holding on to some players that they absolutely should have dealt. And now, with Trevor Lawrence injured, their poor decision looms even larger.
Just what was Jacksonville thinking? Perhaps the Jaguars genuinely thought they could make a playoff run. Or maybe they just didn't feel like shaking things up midway through the season.
Whatever the case may be, the Jaguars missed a golden opportunity to add some draft capital to help rebuild what is a clearly flawed roster.
Let's be real here: the Jaguars' 2022 run is looking more and more like a fluke. Remember: they were 2-6 before going 7-2 over their final nine games to capture the AFC South division crown.
Jacksonville then rallied from a 27-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, and it appeared that Lawrence had arrived.
Then, last year happened, with the Jags losing five of their last six games to miss the postseason entirely and put Lawrence's future into question.
While no one thought the Jaguars would trade the former No. 1 overall pick, there was legitimate deliberation as to whether or not they should open up their wallets for him. They did, handing him a massive contract extension, which is fine.
But shouldn't Jacksonville then be prioritizing its future rather than pursuing the unrealistic goal of attempting to salvage the 2024 campaign?
Now, Mac Jones will be under center for Week 10 versus the Minnesota Vikings. That's not exactly what the doctor ordered for the Jags.
The Jaguars had to know that this season was essentially a lost cause. The smart move would have been to punt on 2024 and begin building a better future for Lawrence.
Jacksonville didn't do that, and it's painfully obvious that it was the wrong decision.
