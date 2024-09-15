Jaguars' Offense Keeping Their Cool Heading into Week 2
As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the Cleveland Browns in their home opener, much has been made about the team falling short against the Miami Dolphins in a game they could have easily won.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the team must keep their composure on and off the field and move on from the close Week 1 loss to Miami.
“100 percent. It’s the same thing, don't get too high or too low,” Lawrence said. “You can't be down in the dumps too much and beat yourself up and let it affect your confidence. But you also can't try to do too much and try to make every—of course, you try to make every play—but go out of your responsibility and your job to make every play and do too much.
“Just play your game, trust your coaching, trust our system—talking offensively—and it will come to you. I feel like we have a great plan, a great process, and you just have to keep trusting it. We were in a position to win this game because of a great week of prep, and obviously, we didn't make a couple of plays down the stretch. That's what happened. It's as simple as that. You move on to the next week.”
One player the Jaguars need to have a good game is running back Travis Etienne Jr., who had a game-changing fumble on the Dolphins’ two-yard line as the Jaguars were driving into all but put the game away. The Jaguars would not score another point after his fumble.
Lawrence says he expects a bounce-back game from Etienne Jr. against the Browns.
“I mean he's just the same guy every day,” Lawrence said. “That's something I love about him. I think he's going to respond great. He always has. Like you said, shoot, we've played together for, this is year seven, I guess? Year seven together. So, of course, with both of us, we've seen each other both have some plays that we want back. I think we both have a lot of confidence in one another to bounce back and you know what you're going to get out of him. So, yeah, I'm excited for him.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.