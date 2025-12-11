Jaguars Must Avoid Letting Jets Snap This Incredible Streak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars know they can't overlook the New York Jets and head coach Aaron Glenn -- especially when it comes to the history at stake.

The Jets' defense is currently in the middle of a historically unlucky streak, and the Jaguars' offense knows they can't be the ones to let the Jets finally snap it.

Jets' Bad Luck

The Jets, somehow, do not have a single interception this season. They have set NFL history with the longest streak of games to start a season without an interception, and they only have two takeaways all season long. If you thought the Jaguars struggled to generate takeaways last year, just consider that the 2024 Jaguars defense was worlds better at doing so than the current Jets.

That of course does not mean the Jets have a leaky secondary that is getting bombarded each and every week. But they have failed to make the game-changing plays this season, and the Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence must ensure this does not change in Week 15.

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Yeah, like you said, the way they fly around and they do some really good things on defense and they create some issues and you watch the tape and they've had a lot of close ones," Lawrence said this week.

"Obviously, they haven't been interceptions, but they've had a lot that have been really close and they're around the ball a lot. So, it is surprising. We want to keep that going this week though and make it go another week. But yeah, they do some really good things on defense. We’ve got to have a good plan for them.”

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, he knows the Jets' defense has a sound scheme and experienced coaching leading it. Their dry spell will end eventually, but the Jaguars must make sure it does not happen this week.

“Yeah, they’ve definitely had their hands on—they're playing sticky match coverage, and you can definitely see their ability to attack the football when it is in the air, just haven't gotten one down yet," Coen said. "And [Jets Head Coach] Aaron Glenn and [Jets Defensive Coordinator] Steve Wilks do a really good job in terms of the back end, and they want to be aggressive and play sticky match coverage at times. So, there's a good blend of it. It's just a matter of kind of getting their hands on one and taking it down.”

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.