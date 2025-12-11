3 Burning Questions Facing Jaguars Before Jets Battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars know that at this point in the season, every game counts. As a result, they are remaining steadfast in their refusal to overlook the 3-10 New York Jets in Week 15.

So, what questions are facing the Jaguars before they take the field against the Jets in a pivotal home game? We tackle three below.

Can Trevor Lawrence keep it up?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence has been on a heater over the last several weeks, and he is drawing a struggling pass defense in his next test. The New York Jets are a bottom-10 pass defense in terms of EPA/Play and Success Rate on dropbacks since the Jaguars came back from their bye in Week 9. So, can Lawrence keep it up for another week?

That is the question facing Lawrence and the Jaguars. At this point in the season, it doesn't matter who Lawrence is playing; as long as he can stack solid, consistent performances leading into the playoffs, then the Jaguars are in a good spot. Doing so in a setting where he is expected to play well will be an important step for the improving passer.

How will the Jaguars attack rookie QB?

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) passes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The Jets' veteran quarterbacks, Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields, have both yet to practice this week and it appears the Jaguars are set to face undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook. We will see if that changes over the next few days, but the odds continue to increase that the Jaguars will face their third rookie quarterback in a row.

The Jaguars found plenty of success against both Cam Ward and Riley Leonard over the last two weeks, and Cook is perhaps the easiest matchup of the three. How Jaguars coordinator Anthony Campanile goes about attacking Cook will determine how early the Jaguars can set the tone this week.

Who gets the lead in the passing game?

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs into his locker room before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The beauty of a good passing game is when you have so many weapons, that defenses do not know who the hot hand will be in any given week. When the Jaguars have all of their pieces on hand, that is the type of offense they have the ability to be. The question this week is who will it be? Jakobi Meyers or Brian Thomas Jr? Tim Patrick again? Brenton Strange? Parker Washington if he returns?

The two most likely options are Meyers and Thomas, who each draw a favorable matchup against the Jets. Thomas has burned man coverage this season and will see plenty of it against the Jets, but it is hard to bet against Meyers and his budding chemistry with Trevor Lawrence.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.