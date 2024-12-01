Jaguars' Plan to Replace Critical Part of their Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars have suffered multiple injuries to players that are vital to their chances of success this season. Many things have gone wrong for the Jaguars this season, including many injuries to their roster.
That is again the case as the Jaguars prepare for the season's final few games. The Jaguars will have to find a way to replace wide receiver Gabe Davis, and offensive coordinator Press Taylor has an idea of what type of player the Jaguars would like to step up and fill Davis' role.
“Somebody will get a role that they probably didn't have previous weeks just because Gabe was in that position,” Taylor said. “And then, each play, you kind of look through who gives us what we need to accomplish that play.
“There's times where it may be more 12 personnel. But again, if you're going down the rabbit hole of being in 12 personnel as opposed to 11 personnel, what is the defense going to do now? No do we get based, we get nickel, we get different defenses? So, every single play you're always looking at whoever we put out there. What are they going to put out there? What's the situation? They're going to play a certain defense, and how do we respond to give ourselves the best possible position on that play.”
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was more specific about how the Jaguars will handle the situation from a roster perspective. The Jaguars need all the help they can get, as their roster has been ravaged by injuries.
Pederson noted that the team will depend on multiple players, primarily Parker Washington, to fill the void left by Davis. Pederson credited Washington with continuing to grow into a contributor.
“Yeah, Parker [WR Parker Washington] takes a big step forward, obviously. It's a big role for him. [WR] Devin Duvernay increased his role, but we've got [WR] Elijah Cooks, [WR] Joshua Cephus, [WR] Austin Trammel's been elevated a couple of times. Any of those guys can step up. [WR] Tim Jones can obviously increase his role a little bit more offensively. But really Parker's the guy that kind of steps into that role.”
“I've seen a lot. His growth, maturity, understanding what we are asking of him, what he can do within the system. He and Trevor being on the same page. Just the growth. The growth that he's made. This’ll be a great opportunity, much like the end of last season where he stepped up big in Christian's [WR Christian Kirk] absence. He's got to do it again. That’s part of being a backup. He doesn't, and I can understand this, think of himself as a backup, which is great. I can understand that, but now he gets an opportunity to be the guy. So, a lot of confidence in him and a lot of trust in him.”
