How the Jaguars Defense Aims to Defeat Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the worst teams in the National Football League this season. However, earlier this season, one of their best games came against the Houston Texans.
The Jaguars led the game until the fourth quarter when they lost to the Texans by less than a touchdown. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for nearly 350 yards last time the two teams played.
Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has been impressed by Stroud, last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. Stroud led the Texans to the playoffs last season and is currently leading the AFC South.
“I'm really impressed with this player,” Nielsen said about Stroud. “He's a very good quarterback, and he's a competitor. I think that when you watch the tape, and you can feel his energy with the offense and the way he can extend and get off, break tackles, and then get out of the pocket. It's extremely impressive and throws the ball down the field. The guy makes every throw. He's got some really good targets. I can't say enough good things about how he sees the field and where he throws in the coverage. I mean, the arm talent, no question about it.
‘This guy, he's going to be a premier quarterback in our league for a long time. There's no doubt about it. He's going to be one of the top guys, and he's there right now. They won a lot of football games with the guy, and he's been there for a year and a half.
While Stroud will be difficult to stop, Nielsen also noted that the running back of the Texans, Joe Mixon, has played well for the team. It will be pivotal the Jaguars contain both players on Sunday.
"I'll tell you this, though, the way Mixon’s [Texans RB Joe Mixon] running the ball too like it's that combination—we didn't play him last time," Nielsen said. "Now he's back, and so that'll be another good test. Our guys will be up to it. He's a good back. We can't just focus on the past game and say, ‘Hey, they're not running the ball because.’ I tell you what now, a couple of runs, he breaks, and he's gone. It'll be a good test, real good test. We'll be ready for it.”
One of the most critical aspects of the Jaguars' game plan must be to contain C.J. Stroud, as he is the straw that stirs the Texans' drink.
