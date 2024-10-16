Jaguars' Star Free Agents Helping, Hurting
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) acquired several free agents over the 2023 offseason, expected to make a considerable impact but many have struggled to stay healthy. Head coach Doug Pederson spoke on Monday regarding his take on the players the organization brought in this year.
It has not been a good start through the first six games for the Jaguars and many of the free agents that were obtained have played a significant role in the team's struggles. Pederson still has faith in his guys.
“Yeah, obviously those are things that we have to take a look," Pederson said. "I have to take a look at. We have to look at those internally. I do believe that these guys are helping us. Listen, we all
need to do better. Again, I'm not here to point the finger at anybody but myself really, and
just make sure that we're getting the most out of everyone. We're putting the best 11 on the field and we've got to look at that as a staff. "
The Jaguars signed a few veteran names before the season on both sides of the football. Wide receivers Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay and defensive end Arik Armstead all joined the squad but have struggled with injuries.
"I know Gabe banged up a little bit right now," Pederson said. "Arik's been working through his offseason injury and working himself back in, and obviously it's unfortunate with Devin right now. But it's something that we've got to just continue to work, continue to just keep showing everybody the good and the bad and make the necessary corrections.”
Duvernay came from the Seattle Seahawks and was placed on the injured reserve list last week with a lower body injury, Armstead was a signee from the San Francisco 49ers and suffered a torn meniscus last season and has been slowly working back to full health.
Davis was the biggest acquisition after his tenure with the Buffalo Bills and suffered a minor knee injury in London against the Chicago Bears. He is listed as questionable for Week 7.
Another pair of free-agents have been key pieces in the Jaguars' defense. 10th year cornerback Ronald Darby is with his sixth NFL, most recently with the Baltimore Ravens. He has been one of the rare defenders that has bene fully healthy this year, recording 36 tackles.
Not so lucky has been former Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage who suffered a concussion in London and is also questionable for this Sunday against the New England Patriots. He has jus recovered from a quad injury that sidelined him for three games already.
The Jaguars need to get healthy if they want to compete at all this season and in the AFC South specifically. They will look for a split in the United Kingdom as they square off with the 1-5 Patriots this Sunday at Wembley Stadium.
